A Collaboration Between Lego and Adidas Is on the Way

For its latest collaboration, Adidas tapped popular toy company Lego to put a fresh spin on a classic silhouette.

The sportswear giant confirmed on Instagram today that the Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 will hit shelves before the end of this week. According to the brands, the collaborative shoe is inspired by the iconic Lego bricks, which is predominately seen on the eye stay and heel counter.

The upper of the shoe features a breathable mesh that’s contrasted by premium gray suede overlays, while Lego branding is stamped on the tongue and the footbed. The footwear brand revealed that the shoe will come with six different colored lace options as well as interchangeable Lego brick lace jewels for a personalized look. Capping off the style is a multicolored Torsion System midsole and a rubber outsole.

The Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 will release this Friday via the Adidas app and at select Adidas stockists. The retail pricing has not yet been announced.

As part of the Three Stripes’ on-going A-ZX series, the brand is partnering with various collaborators and retailers to create 26 different unique drops with each alphabetical letter representing a sneaker release. The Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 will represent the letter “L.”