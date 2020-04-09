Kith Released Its New Balance 990v2 ‘Rose’ Yesterday — Here’s How You Can Still Buy It

Ronnie Fieg’s sneaker collaborations typically sell out within minutes of release, and the Kith leader’s latest was no exception.

The New York-based retailer and brand quietly dropped Fieg’s take on the New Balance 990v2, which was delivered in a “Rose” colorway online yesterday, after Fieg had teased the drop on social media for weeks. The shoe was released through the Kithstrike program, which means that a limited number of units were made available.

This New Balance 990v2 “Rose” sports a tonal peach on the upper in premium nubuck, mesh and leather along with a reflective “N” logo on the sides. The sneakers also feature “USA” embroidered on the heel to signal where the shoe was manufactured. Capping off the look is a dual cushioning setup with Abzorb in the forefoot and Encap on the heel. The shoe retailed for $220.

The Kith x New Balance 990v2 “Rose.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

A side view of the Kith x New Balance 990v2 “Rose.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

A front view of the Kith x New Balance 990v2 “Rose.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Now that the sneaker has sold out on Kith’s website, fans who are still on the hunt for it can find the style on resale platforms like StockX for an average price of $352.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, New Balance has announced that it is temporarily closing its retail stores and offices in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, which will remain closed until further notice. Today, the Massachusetts-based company revealed it had to furlough a portion of its workforce across its owned retail stores, factories and offices, according to a statement from President and CEO Joe Preston.

