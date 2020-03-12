Kith’s Latest Converse Chuck Taylor Collaboration Drops Tomorrow

Kith has partnered with Converse on a trio of Chuck Taylor colorways that will be released in limited quantities tomorrow, March 13.

The New York City-based boutique announced that it is revisiting its Converse Chuck Taylor 1970 program that debuted last year, including the reissue of its Parchment and Black colorways along with the introduction of a new red makeup.

The Kith x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 1970 for spring ’20. CREDIT: Kith

Fans of the Chuck 70 will recognize the All Star patch on the medial side and the Converse branding on the heel. This collaborative version of the classic silhouette also features Kith’s signature all-over monogram pattern throughout the canvas upper on each of the respective colorways, which is paired with white laces and sits atop vulcanized tooling in off-white.

The Kith x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 1970 in red. CREDIT: Kith

Kith has collaborated with Converse in the past, including a sneaker project with Coca-Cola, which resulted in the release of a few Chuck 70 styles. The looks are currently reselling for upwards of $600 on StockX.

The latest trio of Kith x Converse Chuck Taylor 1970 styles is dropping tomorrow, March 13, at Kith shops and on Kith.com at 11 a.m. ET for a retail price of $130 each. If the past is any indication, expect these styles to sell out relatively quickly.

