Kith and Calvin Klein to Release a Collection for Fall

Ronnie Fieg has had quite a successful summer from his sneaker collaboration for Kith with Coca-Cola and Converse on the Chuck 70 Lows to his latest collaboration with Calvin Klein.

The Kith and Calvin Klein collection is set to release in fall and features a variety of co-branded undergarments and essential wear for both men and women.

Model Gigi Hadid starred in the collaboration campaign and billboards of Hadid wearing the new collection’s underwear.

In addition to undergarments, the collection will feature T-shirts, long sleeve T-shirts and crewnecks with Kith’s fresh take on the Calvin Klein logo sold exclusively at Kith stores and Kith.com.