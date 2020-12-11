Kid Cudi Names His New Adidas Vadawam 326 Sneaker After His Daughter

The lateral side of the Kid Cudi Adidas Vadawam 326 in core white.

It’s been more than a year since Kid Cudi announced his partnership with Adidas. And now, the artist’s own sneaker with the sportswear brand will soon hit stores.

Adidas announced the release info for Cudi’s Vadawam 326 shoe, revealing that the name is inspired by his daughter, Vada. The brand also confirmed that the model draws inspiration from the classic Adidas Artillery Hi, which is one of Cudi’s favorite Adidas models.

The Vadawam 326 features a mid-cut leather upper with protective overlays at the sides and a mold heel counter for stability. The shoe’s standout feature is the number 326 is stamped by the ankle collar, an homage to Vada’s birthday and referencing the tattoo on the left side of Cudi’s neck. The look is finished off with a torsion bar in the midsole for support.

The Vadawam 326 will debut in two contrasting colorways: core white and core black.

Watch on FN

The Kid Cudi x Adidas Vadawam 326 will be released on Dec. 17 with the core black colorway launching globally at Adidas.com and on the Confirmed app. The core white iteration is dropping at Adidas.com, the Confirmed app and Foot Locker. Each pair comes with a $180 price tag.

The medial side of the Kid Cudi Adidas Vadawam 326 in core white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Kid Cudi Adidas Vadawam 326 in core white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel of the Kid Cudi Adidas Vadawam 326 in core white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The lateral side of the Kid Cudi Adidas Vadawam 326 in core black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Kid Cudi Adidas Vadawam 326 in core black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Kid Cudi Adidas Vadawam 326 in core black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas