Kasina’s Nike Dunk Collaboration Is Inspired by Travel

The Nike Dunk has been the canvas for some of the most popular releases for this year, which has added to the hype surrounding the shoe. And for the next collaboration on the shoe, Nike tapped South Korea boutique Kasina.

Kasina was founded in 1997 by former pro skateboarder EunHyuk Lee and has served as a catalyst for streetwear fashion in the country since. Inspired by its humble skateboard shop beginnings, two colorways of the collaborative Dunk Lows are releasing this month, which is inspired by travel through Korea.

A front view of the Kasina x Nike Dunk Low. CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Kasina x Nike Dunk Low collab. CREDIT: Nike

The collab will debut with the “Neptune Green” colorway arriving on Sept. 18, which will release exclusively at Kasina stores. The style features a premium white leather upper that’s paired with vibrant green suede overlays inspired by the signs you’ll encounter driving through the Gyeongbu Expressway, which is the main highway connecting Busan and Seoul. In the mid 1980s, which is around the same time that the Dunk was introduced, Seoul experienced a population boom leading to more people traveling across Korea’s highways.

The second “Industrial Blue” makeup will arrive on Sept. 25 at Kasina stores and on the SNKRS app in Asia. According to the brand, the color scheme draws inspiration from Seoul’s vintage buses, featuring a white leather upper with blue suede overlays and gold-colored Swooshes on the sides. Additional detail includes “Kasina” written on the tongue of both styles including “Busan” and “Seoul” embroidered on the respective left and right heel tabs.

In related Nike news, the latest “Community Garden” iteration of the Dunk Low is releasing on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. ET on the SNKRS app and will retail for $100.