Justin Bieber Teams Up With Crocs On Some Jibbitz-Embellished Clogs

Justin Bieber is the latest celebrity to team up with Crocs on a pair of one-of-a-kind clogs.

The 26-year-old singer teased his upcoming collaboration with the brand on his Instagram today, simply captioning the photo “Soon.” The image shows a pair of orange Crocs floating in a pool, featuring indistinguishable Jibbitz charms attached. Crocs has yet to release any info about the new partnership.

While this is the first time Bieber has collaborated with Crocs, the “Intentions” singer has never been shy about showing his love for the brand’s styles. He’s been spotted on multiple occasions sporting them, even pairing the Classic clog with designer tube socks (in fact, he seems to have a knack for making controversial trends go viral, including the time he wore hotel slippers as shoes in 2017 and his affinity for pairing socks with sandals over the years).

Bieber joins a roster of A-list names who have collaborated with the comfort brand, from country music star Luke Combs to actress Ruby Rose and iconic rock band the Grateful Dead. Most recently, Crocs launched a pair of white, glow-in-the-dark clogs with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, featuring Jibbitz charms inspired by the artist and outer space. This pair sold out quickly, but is currently available for purchase on resale sites like Stockx for upwards of three times the original retail price.