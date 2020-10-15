Just Fab x Kelly Rowland Launch First Collab Featuring Fall Trends Starting at $10

Just Fab launched its first collection in collaboration with Kelly Rowland today. The release features a wide range of apparel and footwear styles with new rollouts available both in November and December. These items extend into the plus-size and wide width and calf shoe categories to ensure everyone styles their favorite pieces from the collection.

CREDIT: JusFab

This announcement comes on the heels of Just Fab’s 10th anniversary, and the singer shared her inspiration for the collection. She “wanted to give women feel-good and go-to styles they can’t live without. Just like there are songs you cannot live without, doesn’t matter how old they are, timeless style is forever.”

CREDIT: JustFab

Watch on FN

Among the selections this month, shoppers can purchase items ranging from faux leather trousers and printed knits to knee-high, combat, and Chelsea boots as well as knit slippers, minimalist sneakers, and flat mules. “I partnered with JustFab to make sure that women everywhere feel confident and empowered this fall. I want this collection to make women feel unstoppable,” Rowland said in a statement for the partnership launch.

CREDIT: JustFab

This collection provides an affordable way to shop this season’s most-coveted apparel and footwear trends, including faux leather tailoring, coordinated knits, chunky sole, and knee-high boots. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and other stylish stars continuously are spotted in these silhouettes, further confirming that they are must-haves for the rest of 2020.

These exclusive Just Fab pieces come in various fall-ready neutral tones and retail for under $70 on JustFab.com. You can get your first item for just $10 when you sign up for the brand’s VIP membership.

Shop some of our favorite picks from the Kelly Rowland For Just Fab collection below.

To Buy: Kelly Rowland For JustFab Suiting Pocket Cardigan, $68.

To Buy: Kelly Rowland For JustFab High-Rise Faux Leather Trousers, $63.

To Buy: Kelly Rowland For JustFab Wren Blocked Heel Boot, $65.

To Buy: Kelly Rowland For JusFab Inesa Block Heeled Bootie, $63.

To Buy: Kelly Rowland For JustFab Corinne Oxford, $63.

To Buy: Kelly Rowland For Just Fab Martha Sneakers, $47.