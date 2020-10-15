Just Fab x Kelly Rowland Launch First Collab Featuring Fall Trends Starting at $10

Just Fab launched its first collection in collaboration with Kelly Rowland today. The release features a wide range of apparel and footwear styles with new rollouts available both in November and December. These items extend into the plus-size and wide width and calf shoe categories to ensure everyone styles their favorite pieces from the collection.
This announcement comes on the heels of Just Fab’s 10th anniversary, and the singer shared her inspiration for the collection. She “wanted to give women feel-good and go-to styles they can’t live without. Just like there are songs you cannot live without, doesn’t matter how old they are, timeless style is forever.”
Among the selections this month, shoppers can purchase items ranging from faux leather trousers and printed knits to knee-high, combat, and Chelsea boots as well as knit slippers, minimalist sneakers, and flat mules. “I partnered with JustFab to make sure that women everywhere feel confident and empowered this fall. I want this collection to make women feel unstoppable,” Rowland said in a statement for the partnership launch.
This collection provides an affordable way to shop this season’s most-coveted apparel and footwear trends, including faux leather tailoring, coordinated knits, chunky sole, and knee-high boots. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and other stylish stars continuously are spotted in these silhouettes, further confirming that they are must-haves for the rest of 2020.
These exclusive Just Fab pieces come in various fall-ready neutral tones and retail for under $70 on JustFab.com. You can get your first item for just $10 when you sign up for the brand’s VIP membership.
Shop some of our favorite picks from the Kelly Rowland For Just Fab collection below.
