Jonah Hill’s Adidas Superstar Collaboration May Be Releasing Soon

The long-awaited sneaker project between Jonah Hill and Adidas may finally be releasing soon.

The actor-turned-director took to Instagram back in January confirming that he has partnered with the Three Stripes that kicked off with the “Change Is a Team Sport” campaign where the brand brought together its top collaborators to celebrate the iconic Adidas Superstar’s 50th birthday.

New images show that Hill is also celebrating the model with his own version of the classic sneaker coming soon. It features a white-based upper with smooth leather Three Stripes overlays on each side, ribbon-style laces and the signature shell toe. The pair’s standout feature is what appears to be a hand-stitched heel tab with Hill’s “JH” initial embroidered in green at the center with the name of the silhouette stitched on the heel.

The release information surrounding Hill’s upcoming Adidas Superstar collaboration has yet to be announced but it will be releasing on Adidas.com.

The medial side of Jonah Hill’s Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Adidas

A front view of Jonah Hill’s Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of Jonah Hill’s Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Adidas

A top view of Jonah Hill’s Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of Jonah Hill’s Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Adidas

As the world continues to battle against the current coronavirus pandemic, Adidas and Reebok’s retail stores across the U.S., Canada, and Europe will remain closed until at least March 29 but their digital operations including Adidas.com and the Adidas app will remain active.

