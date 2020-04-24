‘Making the Cut’ May Be Over but You Can Still Shop Ji Won Choi’s Adidas Collection

Ji Won Choi may not have won Amazon Prime Video’s “Making the Cut,” but she has already made a name for herself among the fashion-focused with her Adidas Originals collection — which you can pick up today.

A collection for women from Choi, which was done in collaboration with the Three Stripes and designer Olivia Oblanc, is available now via Adidas.com. The lineup includes several apparel pieces and a reimagined take on the iconic Superstar silhouette.

The Ji Won Choi x Olivia Oblanc Superstar is executed with a faux leather upper and sheer overlays, and the look can be tied together with laces, two oversized straps or both. The sneakers retail for $120.

Ji Won Choi x Olivia Oblanc Superstar. CREDIT: Courtesy

Aside from the sneakers, the Ji Won Choi x Olivia Oblanc line includes SST Track Jacket in two colors, red and black, featuring an eye-catching crossbody panel with a zipper pocket, and the SST Track Pants with waist and leg belts and a one side slip-in pocket in the same hues. The apparel pieces retail for $130 and $110, respectively.

Ji Won Choi x Olivia Oblanc x Adidas Originals SST Track Jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy

Ji Won Choi x Olivia Oblanc x Adidas Originals SST Track Pants. CREDIT: Courtesy

Choi, an Oklahoma transplant by way of South Korea, is a Parsons School of Design graduate. Aside from her work with Adidas Originals, she has a capsule collection with Yoox that is also available now via Yoox.com.