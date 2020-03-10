Hunter Debuts Whimsical Collection Inspired by the New ‘Peter Rabbit’ Film

Hunter is hopping into spring with a collection inspired by the upcoming film "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway."

Hunter is kicking off the spring season with a limited-edition collection in partnership with the new film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” slated to hit theaters on August 7.

The British brand, best known for its novelty rain boots, has teamed up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to create a whimsical lifestyle collection for women and kids. The series of styles features the mischievous Peter Rabbit character and his favorite spot, the vegetable patch, across the Original Wellington boot for women, which is available in two colors and detailed with classic British vegetable motifs. Kids can step into the First Classic Wellington boot and the Grab Handle Wellington boot. A colorful backpack and key ring accessory are also available.

Hunter x Peter Rabbit kids’ boot. CREDIT: Hunter

The collection will be available for purchase beginning on March 17 at hunterboots.com and at select Hunter stores and retail partners. Women’s boots will sell for $195, kids’ boots for $75, the backpack for $85 and the key ring for $14.

Hunter x Peter Rabbit adult boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Hunter is not the first footwear brand to tap Beatrix Potter’s beloved rabbit for a footwear collection. In 2018, fellow British rain boot brand Joules collaborated on the first film in the franchise, “Peter Rabbit,” creating a capsule children’s collection that included apparel, boots and more. In addition, SeaVees did its take for its first kids’ collection, a series of sneakers detailed with Liberty of London prints inspired by the classic tale.

