Human Made Gives the Adidas Stan Smith an Update With a Lot of Heart

Following up on the Human Made x Adidas Pharrell collaboration last year, the Japanese streetwear label is putting its spin on the Three Stripes’ classic Stan Smith sneaker, releasing this weekend.
Previewed by the brand’s Instagram account, the classic tennis sneaker retains most of the details that fans are accustomed to seeing, including its low-cut white leather upper along with signature green accents found on the heel and at the tongue. What’s distinctive to this pair is Human Made’s heart branding, which comes embroidered on the lateral side along with Three Stripes branding on the medial portion. Capping off the look is a classic rubber outsole.
adidas Originals by HUMAN MADE® 2020年1月25日（土）11時より HUMAN MADE®︎ オンラインストアにて、adidas OriginalsとHUMAN MADE®のコラボレーションスニーカーを先行発売致します。ハートのアイコンが特徴のスタンスミスをベースにしたモデルは1色展開です。 また、2020年1月30日（木）11時にはHUMAN MADE®︎ の直営店『HUMAN MADE®︎ 1928』にて、同商品を店頭発売します。 The Stan Smith HUMAN MADE® shoe will be released first online Saturday January 25th at 11am. In store release will be on Thursday January 30th 11am at HUMAN MADE® 1928 stores. 【発売日程】 2020年1月25日(土) 11時：HUMAN MADE®︎ ONLINE STORE 2020年1月30日(木) 11時：HUMAN MADE®︎ 1928 【販売方法】 HUMAN MADE® 1928 京都府京都市中京区弁慶石町56 1928ビル 1階 TEL 075-744-6225 営業時間 月〜金 12:00〜20:00 土日祝 11:00〜20:00 2020年1月30日(木)の営業時間は11:00〜20:00 2020年1月30日(木)のSTAN SMITH HUMAN MADE® の発売にあたり、オンライン抽選により入店の順番を決めさせて頂く抽選を行います。ご希望のお客様はwww.humanmade.jpのNEWSページ『HUMAN MADE® 1928抽選のお知らせ』から期限内にお申し込みください。 【Date】 January 25th (SAT) 11AM：HUMAN MADE®︎ ONLINE STORE January 30th (Thu) 11AM：HUMAN MADE®︎ 1928 【Sales Method】 HUMAN MADE® 1928 1928 Bldg. 1F 56 Benkeiishicho Nakagyo-ku Kyoto-shi Kyoto Business Hours: Mon-Fri 12:00~20:00 Sat-Sun, Public Holidays 11:00~20:00 January 30th (Thu), an online raffle will be held that will determine the order of entry. If you wish to apply, please apply within the deadline from the NEWS page “HUMAN MADE® 1928 Lottery Notice” on www.humanmade.jp
According to the aforementioned Instagram post, the Human Made x Adidas Stan Smith is releasing exclusively at the Human Made storefronts this Saturday. That’s followed by an online release on Jan. 30. Retail pricing is set at ¥15,000 JPY (about $136 USD).
