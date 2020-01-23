Human Made Gives the Adidas Stan Smith an Update With a Lot of Heart

Following up on the Human Made x Adidas Pharrell collaboration last year, the Japanese streetwear label is putting its spin on the Three Stripes’ classic Stan Smith sneaker, releasing this weekend.

Previewed by the brand’s Instagram account, the classic tennis sneaker retains most of the details that fans are accustomed to seeing, including its low-cut white leather upper along with signature green accents found on the heel and at the tongue. What’s distinctive to this pair is Human Made’s heart branding, which comes embroidered on the lateral side along with Three Stripes branding on the medial portion. Capping off the look is a classic rubber outsole.

According to the aforementioned Instagram post, the Human Made x Adidas Stan Smith is releasing exclusively at the Human Made storefronts this Saturday. That’s followed by an online release on Jan. 30. Retail pricing is set at ¥15,000 JPY (about $136 USD).

