These K-Swiss x Harry Potter Sneakers Are Inspired by the Fastest Broom in the Wizarding World

“Harry Potter” fans: It’s time to mark your calendars.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, K-Swiss is set to release a new Wizarding World-inspired shoe, the Harry Potter x K-Swiss Firebolt Hypercourt Express.

Paying homage to the Firebolt, the fastest broom in the Wizarding World, the style draws creative elements from the broom’s black bristles, silver footholds and wood grain. It features a Durawrap Flex synthetic molded upper, along with a Surgelite midsole wrapped in woodgrain print. The shoe is packaged in a special-edition box and will come wrapped in tissue paper inspired by the “Harry Potter” franchise’s famed newspaper, The Daily Prophet.

A look at the Harry Potter x K-Swiss Firebolt Hypercourt Express. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

The heel of the Harry Potter x K-Swiss Firebolt Hypercourt Express. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Just as the Firebolt is difficult for a wizard to procure, the Harry Potter x K-Swiss Firebolt Hypercourt Express won’t be easy to get. The silhouette will be released for men and women in extremely limited quantities, available to shop exclusively for Harry Potter Fan Club members to snag from the Wizarding World online shop, with a $120 retail price tag. Gold subscribers will have 24-hour early access to purchase the shoes on July 22 beginning at 11 a.m. ET and will be able to save 20% off the purchase price; the shoes will go live for other fan club members on July 23 at 11 a.m. ET.

A view from above of the Harry Potter x K-Swiss Firebolt Hypercourt Express. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

This is far from the first time that K-Swiss has partnered with a pop culture franchise. In February 2020, the athletic label released a series of three sneaker silhouettes inspired by the popular television series “Breaking Bad.” The brand has also teamed up in the past with “Clueless” and “Angry Birds,” as well as “The Matrix” franchise.

Although J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books first hit shelves more than two decades ago, the franchise remains incredibly popular with a huge cult following — and this is hardly the only collab it’s done in the fashion and footwear space. Just last year, Vans released shoes inspired by each of the “Hogwarts” houses. Further, in February 2019 BBC International expanded its existing Warner Brothers partnership to include girls’ shoes — slippers, boots and sneakers — bringing the Wizarding World to life.

