Happy Socks and Disney’s Collab Is All About the ’80s

For the first time, Happy Socks and Disney have come together for a nostalgic collection that pays tribute to the home entertainment boom of the 1980s.

The fall ’20 collection is full of bursting colors and retro-inspired designs that feature everyone’s favorite cartoon mouse and crew. The Happy Socks x Disney collab features eight pairs of soft cotton crew socks for adults, $16, as well as seven pairs for kids, $8. Shoppers can find the collection on happysocks.com, Happy Socks Concept Stores and at select retailers.

The Happy Socks x Disney VCR Giftbox. CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

VCR-themed gift boxes are also available to purchase, as well. For adult packs, shoppers can choose from a 2-pack for $29, 4-pack for $64 or 6-pack of socks $85. Kids’ packs will retail for $16 for two pairs and $32 for four.

In addition to the Mickey Mouse-themed socks, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy also make an appearance on socks for both kids and adults.

Happy Socks x Disney. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks