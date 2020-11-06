G-Dragon and Nike are dropping a new Air Force 1 collaboration soon, this time dressing their “Para-noise” style in white.

The brand confirmed late yesterday that the G-Dragon x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Para-noise” in a white-based iteration will hit stores before the end of this month. This will be the second time that the Korean pop star is collaborating on his favorite silhouette, the Air Force 1, following last year’s release of the “Para-noise” collab in black.

The shoe features a predominantly white color scheme, however over time the paint on the upper chips away to reveal G-Dragon’s personal artwork, which is also printed on the footbed. Adding to the look is a daisy logo on the tongue, black laces and Swoosh branding on the sides, while a black streak runs across the white midsole.

G-Dragon wearing his Nike Air Force 1 Low "Para-noise" collab in the white colorway.

G-Dragon's Nike Air Force 1 Low "Para-noise" collab in the white colorway.

“Even though everything is uncertain these days, we shouldn’t stop expressing ourselves as the way we are, and creating our own world,” G-Dragon said in a statement. “With these footsteps being connected, we will find our utopia spreading in front of our eyes. I dream of every one of you expressing yourselves freely in the Youtopia that you create for yourselves.”

The G-Dragon x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Para-noise” in the white colorway is releasing globally on Nov. 25 at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers.

The lateral side of G-Dragon's Nike Air Force 1 Low "Para-noise" collab in the white colorway.