A Fragment Design x Air Jordan 3 Collab Is Potentially Releasing This Year

If the reports are true, sneaker fans may be treated to a collaboration between Jordan Brand and Fragment Design and it could be releasing in 2020.

The powerhouse sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz shared the latest reporting on Instagram today revealing that a new iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe designed by the street culture icon Hiroshi Fujiwara could release before the end of this year.

A first look at the collab was revealed by the designer on social media, which boasts a premium white leather upper that’s contrasted by a black leather mudguard that stretches from the forefoot to the heel. The shoe’s standout feature is the co-branded heel tab including Fragment’s signature lightning bolt logos stamped on top of the “Air” text. The look is finished off with an all-white midsole and outsole.

At the time of publication, Fujiwara and Jordan Brand have not confirmed that the collaborative Air Jordan 3 is releasing.

This isn’t the first time that Fragment and Jordan Brand teamed up to collaborate on the Air Jordan 3. In April 2019, Fujiwara previewed an unreleased blue-based colorway on-foot at the Nike Hong Kong Department retail location sporting a white leather upper that’s paired with blue and black accents including Fragment branding stamped on the midsole. Fujiwara has stated this is only an unreleased sample but the pair can be seen on GOAT.

In related Air Jordan release news, a new take on the classic “Concord” Air Jordan 11 colorway is releasing via SNKRS tomorrow for $185.