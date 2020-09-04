Fragment’s Latest Collection With Jordan Brand Will Include the Upcoming Air Jordan 35

Jordan Brand’s longstanding relationship with Fragment Design’s founder Hiroshi Fujiwara continues with a new collection that blends streetwear aesthetics with the sportswear brand’s footwear innovations from the last few decades.

The latest collection between the duo will consist of three different sneaker options and a range of apparel pieces that will start hitting retail on Sept. 17. The capsule will invoke nostalgia with the use of distinct typography that one may find on sportswear made in the ’80s.

The footwear selection will not only include the classic Air Jordan 3 ($200) but will feature the sportswear brand’s latest silhouettes including the Air Jordan Cadence ($130) and the soon-to-be-released Air Jordan 35. Michael Jordan’s third signature model will don a simple black and white color scheme inspired by the “Orca” colorway from ’04. The Jordan Cadence, a shoe made for casual wear, sports a predominately grey hue with blue accents. The Air Jordan 35 isn’t pictured but the brand confirmed that it’s executed in black, blue and white hues.

A side view of the Fragment x Air Jordan 3. CREDIT: Nike

A side view of the Fragment x Air Jordan Cadence. CREDIT: Nike

A front view of the Fragment x Air Jordan Cadence. CREDIT: Nike

“It’s so different compared to older, vintage shoes. I like the innovations too,” says Fujiwara when talking about collaborating on the unreleased Air Jordan 35. “Maybe these shoes will be a holy grail in 10 years, I don’t know.”

The pieces will include t-shirts, nylon pants and raglan fleece sweaters wearing Fragment’s signature blue and grey color palette. “I was looking at the vintage Jordan collections. I wanted to feel what the clothes looked like — the atmosphere and what it felt like to wear them then, including nylon tracksuits,” Fujiwara states.

The latest Fragment x Jordan collection releases globally on Nike.com and at select retailers while the Fragment x Air Jordan 35 is slated to drop on Oct. 28.

The Fragment x Jordan Brand apparel collection. CREDIT: Nike