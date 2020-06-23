These Sports-Themed Face Masks Help You Support Your Community & Favorite Teams

As restrictions ease and we all start to enjoy the outdoors again, it is important to continue practicing social distancing and see face coverings to protect those around us. Fortunately, aside from the essential function, there are many fashionable face masks by FOCO, a popular sports fandom retailer, now available to help you personalized the look. For all of the avid sports fans out there, FOCO has you covered. From the NBA and NFL to MLB and NHL, shop some of the best face masks to show your team pride.

NBA Face Masks

While the official season was suspended, wearing these masks are a great way to support the league and your favorite players. The NBA is partnering with FOCO to donate all of the proceeds from the face coverings to Feeding America and Second Harvest Canada, two of the largest hunger relief and food rescue organizations in North America. Each other includes three reusable anti-dust masks. All products are made from a polyester and elastane exterior and 100% cotton lining.

NFL Face Masks

With the upcoming season still up in the air, these masks help you to continue to represent your team. And they allow you to shop for an important cause. The NFL is partnering with FOCO to donate all of the proceeds from these masks in partnership with the CDC Foundation, an organization that brings together private resources to fund and create health protection programs in the United States and over 140 other countries.

MLB Masks

This season might have not gotten off to an optimal start. However, with its progression on the upswing, these masks are another great way to show off your team spirit as the modified series commences. Additionally, purchasing this protective gear is an easy way to provide a charitable contribution. In collaboration with the MLB, FOCO is donating all of the proceeds from these face coverings to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, an organization to helping those who live with food insecurity.

NHL Masks

While the games came to a halt with only a few weeks left this season, it seems that some playoffs format will resume in July. To celebrate this optimistic turn, you can accessorize your outdoor outfits with these themed face masks. FOCO will be donating all of the proceeds from its partnership with the NHL to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

To support all of your favorite teams in every sports league, shop the full collection here.