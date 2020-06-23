Re-route my subscription: Click here

These Sports-Themed Face Masks Help You Support Your Community & Favorite Teams

By Elisa Lewittes
CREDIT: FOCO.com

As restrictions ease and we all start to enjoy the outdoors again, it is important to continue practicing social distancing and see face coverings to protect those around us. Fortunately, aside from the essential function, there are many fashionable face masks by FOCO, a popular sports fandom retailer, now available to help you personalized the look. For all of the avid sports fans out there, FOCO has you covered. From the NBA and NFL to MLB and NHL, shop some of the best face masks to show your team pride.

NBA Face Masks

While the official season was suspended, wearing these masks are a great way to support the league and your favorite players. The NBA is partnering with FOCO to donate all of the proceeds from the face coverings to Feeding America and Second Harvest Canada, two of the largest hunger relief and food rescue organizations in North America. Each other includes three reusable anti-dust masks. All products are made from a polyester and elastane exterior and 100% cotton lining.

Lakers-Mask
Buy: Los Angeles Lakers Masks $25
Buy it
Celtics-Masks
Buy: Boston Celtics Masks $25
Buy it
Chicago-Bulls-Mask
Buy: Chicago Bulls Mask $25
Buy it
New-York-Knicks
Buy: New York Knicks Mask $25
Buy it

NFL Face Masks

With the upcoming season still up in the air, these masks help you to continue to represent your team. And they allow you to shop for an important cause. The NFL is partnering with FOCO to donate all of the proceeds from these masks in partnership with the CDC Foundation, an organization that brings together private resources to fund and create health protection programs in the United States and over 140 other countries.

Philadelphia-Eagles-Mask
Buy: Philadelphia Eagles Masks $25
Buy it
Kanas-City-Chiefs
Buy: Kansas City Chiefs Masks $25
Buy it
Patriots-Mask
Buy: New England Patriots Masks $25
Buy it
New-Orleans-Saints-Masks
Buy: New Orleans Saints Masks $25
Buy it

MLB Masks 

This season might have not gotten off to an optimal start. However, with its progression on the upswing, these masks are another great way to show off your team spirit as the modified series commences. Additionally, purchasing this protective gear is an easy way to provide a charitable contribution. In collaboration with the MLB, FOCO is donating all of the proceeds from these face coverings to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, an organization to helping those who live with food insecurity.

New-York-Yankees-Masks
Buy: New York Yankees Masks $25
Buy it
Los-Angeles-Dodgers-Masks
Buy: Los Angeles Dodgers Masks $25
Buy it
Boston Red Sox
Buy: Boston Red Sox Masks $25
Buy it
Minnestoa-Twins
Buy: Minnesota Twins Masks $25
Buy it

NHL Masks

While the games came to a halt with only a few weeks left this season, it seems that some playoffs format will resume in July. To celebrate this optimistic turn, you can accessorize your outdoor outfits with these themed face masks. FOCO will be donating all of the proceeds from its partnership with the NHL to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Peguins-Face-Masks
Buy: Pittsburgh Penguins Masks $25
Buy it
Boston-Bruins-Face-Masks
Buy: Boston Bruins Masks $25
Buy it
New-York-Rangers-Masks
Buy: New York Rangers Masks $25
Buy it
Montreal-Canadiens
Buy: Montreal Canadiens Masks $25
Buy it

To support all of your favorite teams in every sports league, shop the full collection here.

