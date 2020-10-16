×
Feng Chen Wang Reimagines the Converse Chuck 70 By Pairing Two Shoes Into One

By Victor Deng
Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1
The lateral side of the Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1.
CREDIT: Converse

An exciting sneaker collaboration between Feng Chen Wang and Converse is on the way.

The heritage athletic brand and the fashion designer announced their latest Chuck 70 2-in-1 collab, which features two iterations of the Chuck 70. The collaborative design was previewed in 2018 as part of Wang’s spring ’19 New York Fashion Week Men’s Collection.

Although the Chuck 70 2-in-1 is designed to combine both the classic model’s low and high-top variations into a single sneaker, the shoe does feature a high-top upper that’s paired with organic canvas overlays toward the heel. It’s worth noting that the signature Converse All Star logo generally found on the medial portion is not featured on this collab. Adding to the look are Feng Chen Wang’s branding printed on the laces, sock liner and on the heel pull tab, while double-layered foxing tape covers the midsole that’s paired with a modified outsole separates into four quadrants.

Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1
The Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1.
CREDIT: Converse

Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1
The lateral side of the Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1.
CREDIT: Converse
Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1
The medial side of the Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1.
CREDIT: Converse

The Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1 sneaker will debut in two colorways including a contrasting black and white makeup and an orange and sail iteration. The collab will be available at Converse.com and at select Converse retailers starting on Oct. 20.

Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1
The heel of the Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1.
CREDIT: Nike
Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1
The outsole of the Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70 2-in-1.
CREDIT: Converse

