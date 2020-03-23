Jerry Lorenzo’s Next Fear of God x Converse Chuck 70 Collaboration Releases This Week

Mark your calendars sneaker fans because Jerry Lorenzo and Converse are revisiting their popular Fear of God x Chuck 70 collaboration with three new styles dropping this week.

The designer’s ongoing partnership with Converse dates back to 2018, which was centered around the classic Chuck 70 that released exclusively at PacSun for the Fear of God Essentials line. Of the three iterations releasing this week, two were initially introduced in 2018 in the black and cream colorways, and a new tan makeup is dropping as well. Similar to the pairs that released in the past, Lorenzo put his spin on the silhouette with elongated laces that are meant to wrap around the midfoot and through the heel loop, and the traditional Converse branding on the heel is replaced by Fear of God Essentials logo.

The trio of Fear of God Essential x Converse Chuck 70 styles will be sold on March 26 at Pacsun.com at 8 a.m. PT and at select retailers, such as Sneakersnstuff.

The Fear of God x Converse Chuck 70 Collaboration. CREDIT: Pacsun

In a response to what has been happening with the coronavirus outbreak, Nike, the parent company of Converse, put out an uplifting message this past weekend through its social medial channels encouraging people to remain indoors. It read: “If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world.”

