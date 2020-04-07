Dr. Martens Rips Headline From the ’70s British Press for Sex Pistols Collection

As part of its year-long 60th anniversary celebration, British footwear brand Dr. Martens is readying to launch its second collaboration with the Sex Pistols on April 11.

Following last year’s debut Sex Pistols collection, Dr. Martens is now paying tribute to the legendary British TV interview that was instrumental in putting the punk movement on the map. This time around, Dr. Martens is taking the original “Filth and the Fury” newspaper headline sparked by the interview and printing it onto the brand’s classic 1460 and 1461 silhouettes.

Dialing back to 1976, the Sex Pistols ripped into then TV host Bill Grundy live on-air with obscene four-letter words. Immediately after, the show’s phone lines were inundated with complaints from listeners. The follow-up newspaper headline helped push the Sex Pistol’s career into high gear while at the same time ending Grundy’s.

The TV interview also followed on the heels of the Sex Pistols’ debut single release, Anarchy in the UK, with the group about to kick off a nationwide tour which introduced the public to its new approach to music.

Dr. Martens x Sex Pistols backpack. CREDIT: Courtesy

Blending the past with the present, Dr. Martens is taking its 1461 style and printing it with the front pages that dominated newspaper headlines in the British media. It is also detailed with historic punk imagery, and features a black heel loop, sole and laces.

The companion 1460 boot is available in smooth black leather that’s emblazoned with “Sex Pistols,” “Anarchy” and “God Save the Queen” lettering across the upper. It’s finished off with a black heel loop, white stitching and black laces.

The unisex collection will be sold exclusively on drmartens.com.

Want more?

Dr. Martens Teams Up With Retailer Beams and Apparel Label Babylon for 1460 Boot Update

Dr. Martens CEO Dedicates Shoe of the Year Award to the Brand’s Fans

Gigi Hadid Arrives in NYC Wearing This Celeb-Favorite Dr. Martens Boot