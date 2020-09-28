Dr. Martens Celebrates Heavy Metal Legends Black Sabbath With 50th Anniversary Boots

The Black Sabbath, dubbed “godfathers of heavy metal,” released their first groundbreaking record 50 years ago. Now, in celebration of that anniversary, Dr. Martens has announced a collaboration with the band in honor of the “Paranoid” album.

Doctor Martens x Black Sabbath 1460 8-Eye Susan Combat Boot CREDIT: Courtesy of DressInn

The boots feature Keith McMillan’s “Keef’s” artwork printed over the 1460 8-Eye Black Susan combat boot. As part of the 1460 Remastered series that celebrates Dr. Martens’ 60th anniversary, the Dr. Martens x Black Sabbath collection debuts on Oct. 1 on Drmartens.com

“DR. MARTENS X BLACK SABBATH. Our first collaboration with the ‘godfathers of heavy metal’. An exclusive celebration of Black Sabbath and Paranoid lands 1st October,” Dr. Martens wrote on their official Instagram page.

The English footwear brand is an in-demand collaborator, as they’ve recently partnered up with Marc Jacobs, Raf Simons, A-Cold-Wall and Pleasures to create some of this year’s coolest boots in the 1460 Remastered series. Eventually, the series will be made up of 12 parts featuring reimagined boot styles with a limited-edition pair dropping every month throughout the year.

Watch on FN

Earlier this month, Dr. Martens and Marc Jacobs released a new design in a burgundy colorway inspired by a bold do-it-yourself attitude. The boot boasts a series of endless chains and charms that pay homage to Jacobs’ own line of apparel, accessories and footwear.