Dr. Martens Teams Up With Retailer Beams and Apparel Label Babylon for 1460 Boot Update

For British shoe brand Dr. Martens, three is company.

The legendary label is introducing the third installment in its 1460 remastered boot series with the March 28 launch of a three-way collaboration with Beams, an edgy Japan-based men’s clothing retailer, and Babylon, a Los Angeles-based apparel label founded by lead singer of punk band Trash Talk.

The single style, inspired by the Ska movement of the ‘60s, blends a West Coast alternative skate aesthetic with a futuristic Japanese lens, updates the boot with Beams’ signature orange for the double stripes down the heel, laces, heel loop and welt stitching. The boot also features a triple-branded circle lace charm and is embossed with “Chaos” — a Babylon slogan — on the quarters.

The boots even come in bespoke packaging that commemorates Dr. Martens 60th anniversary. The boot will be available on Drmartens.com and at select retail partners. Each month throughout the remainder of the year, Dr. Martens will be launching a new collaboration.

The collaboration coincides with the shoe company’s 60th anniversary this year. (The brand launched on April 1, 1960.) Originally intended as a boot for workers, worn by postal workers and police officers, it was soon adopted by the youth culture, musicians and the punk movement.

Dr. Martens, known for its collaborations, has teamed up with Raf Simons, New York designer Jonathan Cohen, Japanese label Undercover, among others. It is also a favorite with the celebrity set including Gigi Hadid.

