These Adidas Ultra Boost Sneakers Are Inspired by Disney’s Goofy

Mickey Mouse isn’t the only Disney character getting an Adidas Ultra Boost release this year. Joining the collaborative efforts between Walt Disney and the Three Stripes, Goofy also has Ultra Boost styles hitting shelves soon.

The latest Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost DNA “Goofy” pack will release this Wednesday in two distinct makeups. The popular running silhouette features a breathable mesh textile upper and, according to the product description, graphics of the cartoon dog practicing various sports of karate, baseball, rock climbing, skating and surfing decorate the material.

Adding to the overall look are lacing cages on the sides that boast the Three Stripes, a leather heel with a reinforced mudguard, co-branding on the tongue, which sits atop a full-length Boost midsole and an outsole constructed by Continental rubber.

The lateral side of the Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost DNA “Goofy.” CREDIT: Adidas

The collab is offered in two contrasting colorways, including a white version with black accent designs and a black-based pair that’s elevated with vibrant primary-colored details throughout. Both pairs will release on Adidas.com at 3 a.m. EST and at select retailers on July 15.

