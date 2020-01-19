Dior Unveils Jordan Brand Apparel & Accessories Collab, Modeled by Travis Scott

When images of the Dior Jordan sneaker hit the internet last month, fans went wild. Now, there’s more to come.

The French fashion house and athletic wear giant today revealed that their partnership will include apparel and accessories as well. The pieces, which are inspired by the wardrobe of none other than NBA legend Michael Jordan himself, come in a subdued color palette of navy, white and gray.

“The clothes are based on Michael Jordan’s off-court style. He wore suits all the time — I love that,” explained Dior men’s creative director Kim Jones. “I like the fact that we’re doing something that’s extremely unexpected in terms of clothing.”

Apparel that will be offered in the range includes a gray suede hoodie, wool suits with Air Dior buttoning and cashmere sweaters, polos and pants. Four leather goods will be offered, including a pouch and wallet, as well as square silk scarves, necklaces and jacquard ties. Consumers can get a first look at the range as modeled by rapper Travis Scott, a frequent Jordan Brand collaborator.

Travis Scott in the Jordan x Dior range. CREDIT: Jordan Brand

“We’re selling huge amounts of suits — it’s doubled — so it’s kind of nice to celebrate it. People want to look smart, they want to feel good. It’s kind of cool to do that,” Jones explained.

There’s also something new for sneakerheads to look forward to: a low-top version of the Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneaker. Neither Jordan or Dior have revealed the exact number of pairs being created, but a Jordan exec revealed it will be somewhere “in the thousands.”

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Dior CREDIT: Jordan Brand

All items will be available in April 2020 at select Dior shops and pop-ups. While information about pricing has yet to be revealed, items are expected to sell for luxury price tags.

With contributions from Joelle Diderich

