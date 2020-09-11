Pleasures & Crocs Team Up on the Comfiest Halloween-Themed Clogs

As October looms closer, so does Halloween and nothing will get you in the mood for the spooky season like Pleasures’ new collaboration with Crocs.

The Pleasures x Crocs Dylan Clog is made of a lightweight material with soft and fuzzy fabric liners that add to the cushion of the shoe. Featuring pivoting heel straps, the clog fits true to size and comes in a hunter’s orange with camouflaged print covering the outsole and the Pleasures Logo in Jibbitz on the side.

Pleasures x Crocs Dylan Clog CREDIT: Courtesy of Pleasures

Each pair retails for $80 and currently they are sold out on the Pleasures collection website.

“Get lost with the @Pleasures x Crocs x @mossyoak collaboration featuring 3D branding and fuzz lining, available now, exclusively from PleasuresNow.com,” Crocs captioned their Instagram post.

Earlier this summer, Pleasures announced it would be collaborating with Reebok to create a new modern twist on the Classic Leather silhouette. The Pleasures x Reebok Classic Leather Legacy was designed in a beige and brown color scheme and featured a mixed-media upper made with leather and synthetic materials. It included updated Classic Leather Legacy chunky midsoles, contrasting heel counters and rubber outsoles.

In related Crocs news, the footwear giant just launched its latest Vera Bradley collection featuring six new floral patterns on three classic silhouettes: the classic clog, the slide and the Kadee flat.

The clog-maker has become known for its hard-to-get collaborations over the years. In the past, it has teamed up with high-end fashion labels such as Christopher Kane and Balenciaga.