Liberty London Gives Crocs Clogs & Slides an Update With Bold Silk Scarfs

Liberty London is giving Crocs’ clogs and slides its own twist.
The British fashion retailer has teamed up with Crocs on a collection of clogs and slides. The shoes come adorned with silk scarfs in three prints: Tanjore Gardens, Chesham and Ianthe, the latter of which dates back all the way to 1902. The prints have been worked into new colorways for the collaboration.
Two slide colorways and three clog options will be made available at select Crocs stores and online, as well as in Liberty stores and through other retail partners, beginning on March 16. The clogs are priced at 225 pounds ($276), while the slides cost 185 pounds ($227). The collection also features whimsical limited-edition Jibbitz charms, including a purple Liberty shopping bag and a double-decker bus.
While this is the first partnership between Crocs and Liberty London, the clog maker has become known for its collaborations. Crocs has teamed up with influentials such as hip-hop star Post Malone and country singer Luke Combs as well as brands including Barneys New York, Vera Bradley and even Kentucky Fried Chicken.
“Crocs as a brand is extremely dynamic and collaborating with such a distinct and iconic name shows the flexibility and versatility of our signature Classic Clog and Classic Slide silhouettes,” said Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and CMO, in a statement. “Crocs truly presents a style and wearing occasion for every customer, including the fashion-conscious who recognize the elevated style heritage that is Liberty.”
Following this first Liberty x Crocs collab, the brands are slated to release a second drop on April 2, across some Crocs locations and online as well as at Liberty and through select retail partners. The second range will feature adult-sized clogs in bold prints; styles will retail for about 40 pounds ($50). It will also include kids’ clogs for just under 32 pounds ($40).
Want more?
Crocs Taps Chinese Actress Yang Mi as Its New ‘Come As You Are’ Ambassador