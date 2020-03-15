Liberty London Gives Crocs Clogs & Slides an Update With Bold Silk Scarfs

Liberty London is giving Crocs’ clogs and slides its own twist.

The British fashion retailer has teamed up with Crocs on a collection of clogs and slides. The shoes come adorned with silk scarfs in three prints: Tanjore Gardens, Chesham and Ianthe, the latter of which dates back all the way to 1902. The prints have been worked into new colorways for the collaboration.

Liberty London x Crocs CREDIT: Crocs

Two slide colorways and three clog options will be made available at select Crocs stores and online, as well as in Liberty stores and through other retail partners, beginning on March 16. The clogs are priced at 225 pounds ($276), while the slides cost 185 pounds ($227). The collection also features whimsical limited-edition Jibbitz charms, including a purple Liberty shopping bag and a double-decker bus. Liberty London x Crocs CREDIT: Crocs

While this is the first partnership between Crocs and Liberty London, the clog maker has become known for its collaborations. Crocs has teamed up with influentials such as hip-hop star Post Malone and country singer Luke Combs as well as brands including Barneys New York, Vera Bradley and even Kentucky Fried Chicken.