Grateful Dead Gives Crocs a Bold Tie-Dye Twist With Dancing Bears

The Chinatown Market has teamed up with the infamous American rock band the Grateful Dead to create a pair of rainbow-colored Crocs.

The announcement was made on Hypebae’s Instagram, however Crocs and the Grateful Dead have yet to announce a release date.

This summer, Dead & Company hit the road again for a 17-stop, cross-country tour, playing the greatest Grateful Dead hits.

The new Croc design features a trendy bold tie-dye treatment as well as special Jibbitz charms in the shape of the Grateful Dead’s dancing bears motif and rock climbing holds.

The upcoming footwear is the perfect pair of shoes to add to your wardrobe, as they’re fashionable and yet still comfortable with their classic Croslite foam cushioning and lightweight, waterproof breathability.

In a throwback to the 1970s, tie-dye has made a comeback this season, in part thanks to viral TikTok videos of people wearing tie-dye sweat suits with their isolation squad. Celebrities such as Dua Lipa can be found dancing on the app in tie-dye jeans and tie-dye cropped tee shirts.

Watch on FN

Crocs seems to have embraced the trend, launching a new line of tie-dye sandals such as the Crocs Bayaband Tie-Dye thong and the Crocs Bayaband Tie-Dye Mania slide.

Just this month, Crocs also released their own line of face masks inspired by Jibbitz charms. The masks are made out of a soft cotton blend that allows for breathability and has moisture-wicking capabilities. Coming in one-size-fits-all, the face masks have ear loops made of stretchy spandex so as not to tug on the ear lobe and they’re machine washable for continuous use.

While other retailers have experienced a drop in sales this season, Crocs sales have done exceptionally well on the U.S. market and e-commerce business. While overall revenues did decline, Crocs recorded a diluted earnings per share that surged 71.2% to $1.01 which was well above the prior year’s 59 cents per share.

Today, about 98% of Crocs’ 360 company-operated stores are back in business. Four out of its five key geographic regions — the United States, China, Germany and Korea — delivered revenue growth. (Revenues in Japan, however, declined.)

Previously, The Grateful Dead has collaborated with Nike to create the SB Dunk Lows in neon green, yellow and orange colorways which sold out within minutes.

While you wait for the Chinatown x Grateful Dead Crocs to be released, shop other Crocs tie-dye trends below.

Crocs Bayaband Tie-Dye Mania Slide

To buy:

Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy:

Crocs Bayaband Tie-Dye Mania Flip CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy: