Alife x Crocs Revive Their NYC Collab With 3D-Printed Statue of Liberty + More Iconic Big Apple Landmarks

Alife and Crocs are bringing back their iconic New York clogs with only limited quantities available.

Originally released in 2018, the streetwear brand joins forces with Crocs to rerelease “Art” clogs. The shoes feature a sleek gray colorway with removable 3D-printed Jibbitz that depict iconic landmarks and scenes from New York City, including the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge. The pair retails for $150 and is available at alifenewyork.com.

The design blends art, fashion and innovation with extreme detailing added to the Jibbitz. The style is being rebranded in the current health environment as “Downtown art meetings [Work From Home] cozy.”

New York is one of the global epicenters of the coronavirus spread. As of Friday morning, the state currently accounted for almost 33,000 of the over 68,000 nationwide cases, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Crocs x Alife Art clog with New York-inspired Jibbitz. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Alife for Crocs Art clog features 3D printed Jibbitz. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alife

To Buy: Alife “Art” Crocs, $150

