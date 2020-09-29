A-Cold-Wall’s Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Lugged Collab Is Coming in All-Black

The lateral side of the A-Cold-Wall* x Converse All Star Chuck Taylor Lugged "Black."

Converse has once again teamed up with the luxury British label A-COLD-WALL* for its latest sneaker project. This time, the duo will deliver a stealthy iteration of the Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged.

The Samuel Ross-helmed brand will follow up the recently-released A-COLD-WALL* x Converse collection with an all-black colorway of the aforementioned shoe arriving next week. This Lugged variation of the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star was made its retail debut last year, which is made to handle almost every weather condition compared to its lifestyle counterpart.

A-Cold-Wall*’s Converse All Star Chuck Taylor Lugged “Black.” CREDIT: Converse

The lateral side of the A-Cold-Wall* x Converse All Star Chuck Taylor Lugged “Black.” CREDIT: Converse

The medial side of the A-Cold-Wall* x Converse All Star Chuck Taylor Lugged “Black.” CREDIT: Converse

The avant-garde silhouette features a rugged nylon upper that’s paired with a gusseted tongue, plastic overlays with “ACW” branding etched on the lateral side while the Converse All Star patch is embroidered on the medial portion. The look continues with a black thick rubber outsole that’s ready to weather anything.

“One of my earliest memories of Converse is owning a pair of navy blue All Stars at age 14,” Ross told Converse. “I was traveling to the Caribbean a lot and took those shoes on numerous hikes and across mountain trails. So, the experience of my childhood affected this idea of changing the All Star into something that is more hard-wearing. You have a mix of cultural experience overlaid with A-COLD-WALL*’s opinion on how footwear should operate.”

A-COLD-WALL*’s Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged in black is releasing on Oct. 8 at Converse.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select retailers. The shoe will come with a $160 price tag.

A top view of the A-Cold-Wall* x Converse All Star Chuck Taylor Lugged “Black.” CREDIT: Converse

The heel of the A-Cold-Wall* x Converse All Star Chuck Taylor Lugged “Black.” CREDIT: Converse