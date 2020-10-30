Concepts Tells a Turducken-Inspired Story for Its Latest Nike SB Dunk Collaboration

For almost 25 years, Concepts has built a reputation as expert storytellers. However, while it has told compelling stories over the years, the theme of its upcoming Nike collab may be its best and most fun yet.

With Thanksgiving around the corner and families gearing up for a feast and a full slate of football games, Concepts gave the iconic Nike SB Dunk High a look inspired by turducken, a dish consisting of a chicken stuffed into a duck, which is then stuffed into a turkey. The renowned boutique named this collaboration the “Turdunken.”

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Turdunken.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“We’ve definitely never taken ourselves too seriously. We’re well-versed in sport. We come from luxury,” Concepts creative director Deon Point said in a statement. “The thing with us that always gets overlooked is our sense of humor. We love to have fun.”

To execute the idea, Concept stuffed a Nike Dri-Fit chicken foot sock inside a duck-inspired Dunk, which is brought together by the turkey wrapping paper. The theme extends to oven-inspired packaging that also features “holiday leftovers” including a turkey leg Nerf Vortex football.

Other shoe details include panels with down-like material, laser-cut panels made to look like feathers, tongue labels that read “Duck High” and custom toile print that consumes the lining and sockliner.

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Turdunken” arrives Nov. 14 via Cncpts.com as well as at the retailer’s Boston and New York stores. Another release via the SNKRS app will take place Nov. 21. The sneaker will retail for $190. The sneaker with the socks, Nerf football and packaging will retail for $249 from Concepts.

Aside from the shoe, the Concepts x Nike collab also includes apparel. The collection includes a fleece bomber jacket, a T-shirt and a beanie.

A look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Turdunken.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top down look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Turdunken.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A front look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Turdunken.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The “Duck High” tongue branding on the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Turdunken.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lining of the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Turdunken.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Turdunken” outsole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “Turdunken” packaging. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike