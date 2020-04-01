New Comme des Garcons x Converse Chuck 70 Styles Are Releasing in Spring-Ready Colors

Japanese fashion house Comme des Garcons is getting ready for the spring season with its latest Converse collaboration releasing tomorrow.

The collection will feature three different pastel colorways of the classic Converse Chuck 70 including green, blue and pink in both high-top and low-top versions. The upper makes use of a premium suede material contrasted by a white toe cap, heel stripe, and a rubber midsole. The shoe’s standout feature is the red heart logo stamped onto the lateral side and the classic “All-Star” patch on the medial side.

This limited-edition Comme des Garcons x Converse Chuck 70 collection will be available exclusively at Dover Street Market’s online shop and at select Comme des Garcons stores globally starting tomorrow. The shoes will retail for $150 each.

In related news, Nike Inc., the company that owns Converse, has shut down its retail locations until further notice across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Swoosh’s online shopping platforms including Nike.com, the SNKRS app and the Nike app will continue to remain fully operational.

