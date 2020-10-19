Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Collab Is Releasing This Week

The lateral side of the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "White."

Comme des Garçons has an exciting sneaker collaboration on the way, this time teaming up with Nike to remix the iconic Air Force 1 Mid.

The collab first appeared on the radar of sneaker fans in March when it was seen on the feet of models at the label’s fall ’20 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo dressed the shoe in two monochromatic colorways, black and white, but the panels on the leather uppers come with raw edges on the eye stays, Swoosh branding and heel tab. Continuing the look is the Comme des Garçons branding embossed on the ankle straps, while an Air-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole sit underneath.

The Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid in “White.” CREDIT: Dover Street Market

The Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid in “Black.” CREDIT: Dover Street Market

The lateral side of the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “White.” CREDIT: Dover Street Market

The lateral side of the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Black.” CREDIT: Dover Street Market

In the product description on Dover Street Market’s website, Kawakubo chose to work on this beloved Nike silhouette because of “the unique place it holds in the sneaker cannon: the pinnacle expression of sport and street.”

Dover Street Market has confirmed the release details for the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid collab, which is slated to release at its New York store and online at 11 a.m. ET on Friday. Each pair will come with a $270 price tag.

A top view of the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “White.” CREDIT: Dover Street Market

A top view of the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Black.” CREDIT: Dover Street Market

The heel of the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “White.” CREDIT: Dover Street Market

The heel of the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Black.” CREDIT: Dover Street Market

The outsole of the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “White.” CREDIT: Dover Street Market

The outsole of the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Black.” CREDIT: Dover Street Market

In related Comme des Garçons x Nike news, the duo is teaming up with tennis champion Naomi Osaka to drop a new Blazer Mid collab in November.