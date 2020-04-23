The Latest Comme Des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars Are Covered in Hearts

A fresh new lineup of the popular Comme Des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star is headed to retail soon.

The latest styles were revealed by high-end clothing store Dover Street Market Ginza on Instagram yesterday and are scheduled to release on its online store starting next week.

A total of four variations will be available including two low-cut and two high-top silhouettes, which are decorated in contrasting off-white and black-based color schemes. The retail images reveal that the shoes will bear CDG’s signature heart logo throughout the canvas upper with one of the hearts decorated in all-red. Included on the high-top versions is the classic Chuck Taylor All-Star patch on the medial side. Adding to the design is a contrasting heel patch, while the toe cap and vulcanized outsole are dressed in an off-white hue.

The high-top version of the Comme des Garcons x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star CREDIT: Dover Street Market Ginza

The high-top version of the Comme des Garcons x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star. CREDIT: Dover Street Market Ginza

The black iteration of the Comme des Garcons x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star. CREDIT: Dover Street Market Ginza

The low-top version of the Comme des Garcons x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star. CREDIT: Dover Street Market Ginza

The newest wave of CDG x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars is releasing on April 29 on Dover Street Market Ginza’s online store with a wider launch expected to take place on May 15. Retail pricing for each pair has not yet been announced.