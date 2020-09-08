The Coach x Basquiat Campaign Casts Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan & More Stars

When the Coach x Basquiat collection debuted at New York Fashion Week last February it was clear how much of an inspiration New York and the 1980s are to the luxury brand. Now, the collab is officially available on coach.com.

Inspired by the creative spirit of downtown New York, Coach tapped Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan in the brand’s fall ’20 campaign. Basquiat’s niece and beauty entrepreneur, Jessica Kelly, also makes an appearance, as well.

On set with Michael B. Jordan for the Coach x Basquiat campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

“Basquiat is one of my heroes,” said Stuart Vevers, the creative director of Coach. “He embodied the creative, inclusive spirit of New York and was a force for change in his community. I am proud to celebrate his work and values and help bring them to a new generation. I’m also incredibly grateful of the support and trust given to me by Basquiat’s family, and would like to thank them for their help in creating this collection and campaign.”

The collection features Basquiat’s artwork throughout, including his iconic notebook doodles on a pair of all-white leather sneakers.

Coach x Basquiat sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

The collab also includes ready-to-wear, like the leather trenchcoat jacket Debbie Harry wore during her surprise performance at the fall ’20 show. Additionally, the line has a round of luxury leather bags that have a Basquiat-esque touch to them with hints of graffiti and his signature doodles throughout.

Coach x Basquiat starring musicians Diana Gordan and Jon Baptiste. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach x Basquiat campaign starring Jennifer Lopez and Paloma Elsesser. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

A star-studded cast of actors, influencers and musicians keep the spirit of the artist alive. Other notable members who star in the Coach x Basquiat campaign include musicians Diana Gordon and Jon Baptiste as well as influencer and model Paloma Elsesser.

The Coach x Basquiat campaign is available starting Sept. 8 on coach.com.