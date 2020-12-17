A Clot x Air Jordan 14 Collaboration Is Reportedly Releasing in Early 2021

A new collaboration between Clot and Jordan Brand is reportedly releasing in 2021.

According to the sneaker Instagram account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Clot x Air Jordan 14 Retro Low in the “Sepia Stone/Terra Blush/Desert Sand” colorway will hit stores in early 2021, however a specific date was not announced. The account revealed that this collaborative version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will be available in limited quantities.

This forthcoming Clot x Air Jordan 14 Retro Low sports a premium gray suede upper contrasted by darker tone suede for the toe box. Elevating the look is the tongue, ankle collar and shoelaces dressed in an off white shade while the terra cotta hue covers the midsole and footbed. The look is completed with a light brown rubber outsole.

At time of publication, Clot or Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed information surrounding the release of this shoe.

Clot and Jordan Brand partnered in 2018 to rework the Air Jordan 13 Low, which donned a color scheme that referenced the look of the armor worn by the ancient Chinese Terracotta Warriors similar to the upcoming Jordan 14 collab.

The Air Jordan 14 was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield in the late 1990s and made its on-court debut during Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals by MJ himself. This was the last Air Jordan sneaker that Jordan wore as a member of the Chicago Bulls en-route to securing his sixth and final NBA Championship and Finals MVP.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court sneaker that MJ wore on ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary is releasing on Dec. 21 via SNKRS for $135.