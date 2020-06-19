Re-route my subscription: Click here

Carrots Gives a Sophisticated Axel Arigato Sneaker a New Look

By Peter Verry
Carrots x Axel Arigato Clean 90 orange
The Carrots x Axel Arigato Clean 90 sneaker in orange.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Through his Carrots label, Anwar Carrots for years has created clean and sophisticated collaborations with brands including Puma, K-Swiss and Brooks Heritage. And his latest work with Swedish sneaker brand Axel Arigato is no different.

Arriving next month are two iterations of the Axel Arigato Clean 90, a minimalist style executed with Italian leather, that are reimagined by Carrots. The sneakers are monochromatic, featuring bold green and orange hues. The co-branded uppers dominate the look, consuming a majority of the shoe, including the Carrots logo in white and tonal bee-eater birds, which is synonymous with the Swedish sneaker brand.

Carrots x Axel Arigato Clean 90 green
The Carrots x Axel Arigato Clean 90 sneaker collaboration in green.
CREDIT: Courtesy

The two Carrots x Axel Arigato Clean 90 pairs in orange and green will drop on July 1 via Axelarigato.com and will retail for $255. Other stockists of the sneakers include End. Clothing in the U.K., Bungalow in Germany and Boon the Shop in Seoul.

Aside from the footwear, the Carrots x Axel Arigato collaboration will include a rugby top, zip hoodies, T-shirts and sweatpants, which are all delivered in the Carrots signature green and orange colorways and are co-branded. Prices of the apparel will range from $100 to $190.

Carrots x Axel Arigato rugby top
Carrots x Axel Arigato rugby top.
CREDIT: Courtesy
Carrots x Axel Arigato zip hoodie
Carrots x Axel Arigato zip hoodie.
CREDIT: Courtesy
Carrots x Axel Arigato sweatpants
Carrots x Axel Arigato sweatpants.
CREDIT: Courtesy
Carrots x Axel Arigato T-shirt
Carrots x Axel Arigato T-shirt.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Although Carrots’ prior collaborations are no longer available at retail, you can still pick them up via resale. GOAT, for instance, has the looks from Puma, K-Swiss and Brooks Heritage available in several sizes now.

