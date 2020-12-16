Carpet Company’s Nike SB Dunk High Collaboration Is Reportedly Arriving in Early 2021

Fans of the Nike Skateboarding line may have a new SB Dunk High to look forward to in early 2021.

Sneaker leak Instagram account @Hanzuying posted images of Baltimore-based skate label Carpet Company’s forthcoming SB Dunk High collaboration, and also revealed a reported a tentative February 2021 release date.

Carpet Company was founded in 2015 by brothers Ayman and Osama Abdeldayem, and is well known for its DIY aesthetic with the use of playful graphics and prints on its apparel drops. The brand looks to bring the same energy to its SB Dunk High collab by dressing the shoe with bleached tie-dye effects covering the shoe’s blue overlays, while white leather serves as the base of the upper. The shoe’s standout feature is Carpet Company’s signature C-Star logo embroidered on the heel counter, while Arabic writing is featured on the tongue tag, sock liner and footbed. Continuing the look is a sail Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a brown outsole with Carpet Company’s branding at the heel.

At the time of publication, the release info for this Carpet Company x Nike SB Dunk High has not yet been confirmed by the brands.

In related Nike Dunk news, the Swoosh is releasing a new colorway of the popular high-top sneaker before the year’s end. The brand confirmed that the women’s-exclusive Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” that’s inspired by a Japan-only release from 1999 is dropping on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 22. The shoe will come with a retail price of $120.