×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cactus Plant Flea Market Covers Its Nike Dunk Collaboration in Swarovski Crystals

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
CPFM x Nike Dunk Low
The lateral side of the CPFM x Nike Dunk Low.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

There have been plenty of Nike Dunk Low styles that released in 2020, but the latest pair may be the brightest yet.

This time, the sportswear giant teamed up with Cactus Plant Flea Market to reimagine the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe. The fashion label used air and sunshine as the theme by decorating the upper with Swarovski crystals to demonstrate how light is refracted.

The CPFM x Nike Dunk Low wears a tonal gray leather upper that’s paired with oversized Swoosh branding on the side, borrowed from their prior CPFM x Nike Blazer collab. Extra padding has been applied to the tongue for comfort, while detachable double lace flaps appear by the ankle collar. Adding to the look is a multicolored footbed and a gray sole.

CPFM x Nike Dunk Low
The medial side of the CPFM x Nike Dunk Low.
CREDIT: Nike

Watch on FN

CPFM x Nike Dunk Low
A front view of the CPFM x Nike Dunk Low.
CREDIT: Nike
CPFM x Nike Dunk Low
A top view of the CPFM x Nike Dunk Low.
CREDIT: Nike
CPFM x Nike Dunk Low
The heel of the CPFM x Nike Dunk Low.
CREDIT: Nike
CPFM x Nike Dunk Low
The outsole of the CPFM x Nike Dunk Low.
CREDIT: Nike

Bundled with the flashy shoe is a hangtag of the label’s signature smiley face logo and a green dust bag.

The CPFM x Nike Dunk Low arrives on Nov. 18 at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers. At the time of press, retail prices have yet to be announced.

Also Included in this capsule is a black CPFM x Nike “Just Do It” pullover hoodie that also features Swarovski crystals. The hoodie will be available exclusively at Cactusplantfleamarket.com.

CPFM x Nike Hoodie
The CPFM x Nike pullover hoodie.
CREDIT: Nike
CPFM x Nike Dunk Low
The dust bag for the CPFM x Nike Dunk Low.
CREDIT: Nike
CPFM x Nike Dunk Low
The CPFM x Nike keychain.
CREDIT: Nike

In related news, Jordan Brand has added Nike’s auto-lacing tech to one of Michael Jordan’s most beloved signature shoes to create the new Air Jordan 11 Adapt.

Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad