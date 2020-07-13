BTS and Fila’s Galaxy-Inspired Capsule Is Available Exclusively at Urban Outfitters

Get ready to shop, ARMY: Fila has launched the Voyager Collection, a special-edition capsule represented by global brand ambassadors BTS.

Initially launched in South Korea earlier this year, the capsule includes a selection of apparel and accessories emblazoned with galaxy-inspired motifs, such as star signs as well as constellations. To pay homage to BTS, purple is the primary color featured in the range, with black and white serving as complementary hues. Additional design elements include a “V” logo, meant to stand for “Voyager,” as well as Fila logo hits. Styles — including T-shirts, hoodies, bucket hats and backpacks — range in price from $32 to $70 and are available to shop in the U.S. now, exclusively on Urbanoutfitters.com and in select Urban Outfitters stores.

Styles from the Voyager Collection, available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. CREDIT: Courtesy of FILA

After months of rumors regarding a potential BTS x Fila deal, the K-pop group — made of members V, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jimin — and athletic giant announced their partnership in October 2019.

“BTS’s passion, positivity and their genuine communication with fans are qualities that align with Fila. Their energetic and unique personalities also make them an optimal fit as brand ambassadors,” Fila said in a release. “We look forward to creating a meaningful synergy between two global brands.”

Per their contract, the BTS boys are to wear Fila not only in South Korea but also in other markets, including the Americas, Europe and Asia. The septet made their Fila ad campaign debut in January 2020. Prior to working with the Seoul-based company, BTS was partnered with Puma for five years. In its role with the German sportswear behemoth, BTS created signature product, as well as appeared in marketing campaigns.

Below, shop a selection of styles from the Voyager Collection, available to shop now exclusively on the Urban Outfitters website.

