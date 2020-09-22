Bodega’s New Balance 997S ‘Better Days’ Collaboration Arrives This Week

New Balance has produced some of the most celebrated collaborations of 2020 and adding to the list, the brand has teamed up with Bodega on a new sneaker project that’s hitting shelves soon.

Shared on the Boston-based sneaker boutique’s Instagram this week is the release info on the latest Bodega x New Balance 997S “Better Days” collab launching this Friday. According to the store, the inspiration behind the color blocking is “The journey from training to tanning.”

The low-profile silhouette features a mesh-based upper that’s paired with premium suede and nubuck overlays along with an embossed neoprene collar. The forefoot is dressed with various grey shades that transition to the tan-colored midfoot before its met with a sunset ankle collar and a burgundy heel clip. The underfoot is cushioned with the plush Abzorb and Encap technology providing maximum comfort, while graphics details the tongue, and sock liner.

According to the store’s Instagram caption, the Bodega x New Balance 997S “Better Day” is releasing exclusively on Bdgastore.com this Friday at 10 a.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis. The collab will come with a $160 price tag.

Watch on FN

In related New Balance news, NBA star Kawhi Leonard is collaborating with Jolly Ranchers on a new footwear collection that’s arriving in October.