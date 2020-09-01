Bodega Shares a First Look at Its Next New Balance Collaboration

A new collaboration between Bodega and New Balance may soon be hitting shelves.

Yesterday, the renowned sneaker boutique shared a teaser shot of its latest project with the athletic brand, the New Balance 997S “Better Days.”

The style features atypical material choices and color combinations, pairing the mesh-based upper with a premium suede toe cap, leather overlays on the midfoot and soft pebbled foam around the ankle. Additional details include the name of the silhouette embroidered on the heel, while neon and beige accents cover the supportive Abzorb-cushioned midsole.

At the time of publication, the store and the brand have not yet announced the release info surrounding 997S “Better Days,” however the duo’s collaborations historically release exclusively on Bdgastore.com and at Bodega shops.

This isn’t the first time that Bodega and New Balance came together to work on the 997S silhouette. Last year, they teamed up to drop the “No Days Off” style in April, which is currently reselling on StockX for $657. Five months later, the two followed up with the release of the “No Bad Days” makeup that’s available on StockX now for $288.

Watch on FN

In related New Balance news, the brand will debut its high-performance FuelCell RC Elite running sneaker, which is its first marathon racer to feature a carbon-fiber plate. It releases on Sept. 15 for a retail price of $225.