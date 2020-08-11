Beyonce Is Releasing Another Ivy Park x Adidas Nite Jogger Collaboration

One of the first images of Beyoncé in her line with Adidas.

After releasing their first-ever Ivy Park x Adidas collection in January, Beyonce and the Three Stripes are expected to collaborate on a new sneaker that could hit shelves soon — and we may have just witnessed a first look at what’s in the works.

Instagram sneaker leak account @yankeekicks shared a first look at the latest Ivy Park x Adidas Nite Jogger in the “Dark Green/Frozen Yellow” colorway, which was initially reported to drop in the holiday ’20 season and possibly alongside the Supersleek 72, the Ultra Boost and a low- and mid-cut Forum.

The shoe will reportedly wear a predominately dark green Primeknit upper, while the toe box and its surrounding overlays come in a neon yellow hue. Unlike standard releases of the model, this collaborative iteration comes with a large “Ivy Park” hand tag attached to the heel tab. Additional details include a toggle lacing setup, Boost midsoles and rubber outsoles.

At the time of publication, release details surrounding this Nite Jogger collab and a possible second Ivy Park x Adidas collection have not yet been announced by the brand.

