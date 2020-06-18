Beyonce May Have a New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection Coming Soon

One of the first images of Beyoncé in her line with Adidas.

A new collection between Beyonce and Adidas is reportedly in the works.

According to Instagram sneaker leak account @py_rates, the top-charting singer and songwriter’s Ivy Park brand and the German sportswear giant are releasing a new collection during the holiday ’20 season. The multi-sneaker capsule will consist of the Supersleek 72, the popular Ultra Boost and a low- and mid-cut version of the Forum.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, an early look at the shoes is currently unavailable, however the aforementioned account has provided mock-up photos that provide an idea of what may be releasing. The chunky Supersleek model is expected to don a stealthy all-black color scheme. On the opposite side of the color spectrum, the Ultra Boost will sport a vibrant neon yellow Primeknit upper with a matching full-length Boost midsole and gum outsole. The Forum Mid will consist of dark and light green hues, while the Forum Low will come in beige.

As of now, Adidas hasn’t confirmed the upcoming Ivy Park collab but it’s reportedly hitting shelves holiday ’20 with prices ranging from $120 to $200.

The inaugural Ivy Park and Adidas collection made its debut in January. The line didn’t just include sneakers, it also featured apparel including biker shorts, sweatpants, jackets and more, which were executed in white, maroon and orange. The collection sold out within minutes and it’s likely that the next time should be no different.