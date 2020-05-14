Ben & Jerry’s Nike SB Dunk Collab Gets a Rumored Release Date

The highly-anticipated Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration may finally be hitting shelves soon.

According to sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the ice cream company’s collaborative Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” shoe is reportedly releasing at select skate shops and on the SNKRS app next week.

A first look at the collab leaked on social media in March, revealing its inspiration from the beloved “Chunky Monkey” ice cream. It makes use of a blue and green-based leather upper that’s paired with premium by cow-like faux fur overlays. The shoe’s standout feature is the tie-dye liner and yellow Swoosh branding on the sides, which is inspired by the look of melted ice cream. Finishing off the shoe is a white midsole and a green outsole.

Pairs have already hit the secondary market are currently reselling for around $1,500 on StockX.

Nike has yet to confirm the release information surrounding the upcoming Ben & Jerry’s SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” however the aforementioned account suggests that it will launch at skate shops on May 23 followed by another drop on May 26 via SNKRS for $100.

