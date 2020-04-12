Crocs’ Latest Collab Includes Fishing Vest-Inspired Clogs

Crocs and Beams are back with another collaboration.
The American clog maker and Japanese cult clothing label have partnered on a series of standout shoe styles for spring. This year, they’ve come up with two styles that have a utilitarian twist and a subtle neutral color palette.
Two bespoke silhouettes, coming in beige and black, are inspired by fishing vests. The shoes feature D-rings, straps and mesh — all materials familiar to fishing fans — with bright orange tabs adding a bit of color to the otherwise toned-down palette. Pairs retail for 6,600 Japanese yen, or around $60.
Meanwhile, a second silhouette features a sturdy handmade upper, with a COBRA buckle adding an eye-catching touch to both the black and olive green colorways. The buckle is linked to the clog’s toebox by a D-ring. The shoe is finished by an all-terrain sole. Pairs sell for 7,700 Japanese yen, or about $70.
Last spring, Crocs and Beams partnered on several other standout styles, including clogs with fanny packs attached as well as pairs with beads and suedelike fringe.
Over the years, Crocs has become known for its collaborations. The Colorado-based brand has teamed up with everyone from celebrities like Post Malone and Luke Combs to food brands including KFC and Peeps. Crocs also has partnered with high-end labels including Christopher Kane and Balenciaga.
