Atmos and Staple Tease an Upcoming Collaboration With New Balance

A three-way sneaker collaboration between Atmos, Jeff Staple and New Balance is on the way.

The collaborators took to social media this week to tease their forthcoming project, a new iteration of the New Balance X-Racer shoe. The teaser images reveal that the trail-focused model will wear a color combination pulled from the iconic Staple Pigeon logo.

The durable ripstop mesh upper sports a gradient fade from white to red that’s paired with a premium black suede toe box and gray panels for the heel counter. Adding to the look is New Balance’s “N” logo stamped on the midfoot, while two iterations of the Staple Pigeon logo including in gray and black appear at the heel. Finishing off the look is the brand’s signature Abzorb midsole with speckled detailing toward the rear and a trail-ready outsole in black to handle various weather conditions.

Although an early look was shared by the brands, the release info surrounding the Atmos x Staple Pigeon x New Balance X-Racer collab has not yet been announced beyond a nondescript caption that reads “coming soon.”

In related New Balance news, fashion label Casablanca has teamed up with the brand for the second time this year to release new white-based colorways of the 327 lifestyle model. Two iterations will be released worldwide this Friday at 10 a.m. in local times at Newbalance.com and at select retailers globally. Each pair will come with a $150 price tag.