×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Atmos and Staple Tease an Upcoming Collaboration With New Balance

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Jeff Staple
Jeff Staple.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jeff Staple.

A three-way sneaker collaboration between Atmos, Jeff Staple and New Balance is on the way.

The collaborators took to social media this week to tease their forthcoming project, a new iteration of the New Balance X-Racer shoe. The teaser images reveal that the trail-focused model will wear a color combination pulled from the iconic Staple Pigeon logo.

The durable ripstop mesh upper sports a gradient fade from white to red that’s paired with a premium black suede toe box and gray panels for the heel counter. Adding to the look is New Balance’s “N” logo stamped on the midfoot, while two iterations of the Staple Pigeon logo including in gray and black appear at the heel. Finishing off the look is the brand’s signature Abzorb midsole with speckled detailing toward the rear and a trail-ready outsole in black to handle various weather conditions.

Although an early look was shared by the brands, the release info surrounding the Atmos x Staple Pigeon x New Balance X-Racer collab has not yet been announced beyond a nondescript caption that reads “coming soon.”

Watch on FN

In related New Balance news, fashion label Casablanca has teamed up with the brand for the second time this year to release new white-based colorways of the 327 lifestyle model. Two iterations will be released worldwide this Friday at 10 a.m. in local times at Newbalance.com and at select retailers globally. Each pair will come with a $150 price tag.

Casablanca x New Balance 327
The two Casablanca x New Balance 327 sneakers releasing in November 2020.
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance
Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad