Atmos Japan Celebrates the Adidas Superstar’s 50th Birthday With New Collab

A new collaboration between famed sneaker boutique Atmos and Adidas Originals is on the way.

Teasers of the latest project were shared by Atmos’ creative director Hirofumi Kojima on Instagram this week and the images were captioned “Coming soon.. @adidasoriginals x @atmos_japan R-SNK 1. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Superstar” and “Coming soon.. @adidasoriginals x @atmos_japan G-SNK 10. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Superstar.”

The images of the upcoming “R-SNK 1” colorway show a striking reflective leather upper that boasts an intricate snakeskin-inspired print throughout while the “G-SNK 10” makeup will feature glow-in-the-dark elements on the upper. The model’s signature details are present on both pairs including the Three Stripes branding on both the lateral and medial sides as well as the rubber shell toe at the forefoot. Capping off the look is an all-black rubber midsole and outsole.

At the time of press, Atmos Japan and Adidas Originals have yet to announce the release information surrounding their Superstar “R-SNK 1” and “G-SNK 10” collabs.

In related Adidas news, Jonah Hill is dropping a new Adidas Superstar collab tomorrow on Adidas.com at 12 p.m. EST and at select retailers for a retail price of $140.