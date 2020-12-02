The Ambush x Nike Dunk High Is the Highlight of a New Collaborative Collection With the NBA

Ambush is bringing together the worlds of fashion and basketball for its collaboration with the NBA and Nike.

As the first female designer to partner with Nike and the NBA, Ambush co-founder Yoon Ahn reimagined Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets apparel from the 1990s. The capsule includes two jackets, long-sleeve tops, shorts and tearaway basketball warm-up pants, each donning the signature team colors and logos.

“I thought of all these amazing and strong female characters from the ’90s who would come out in men’s clothes, and I wanted to see how we could carry that attitude, but bring in more feminine forms,” Ahn said in a statement.

The Ambush x Nike Dunk High collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Ambush x Nike Dunk High collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

At the center of the collection is the launch of Ambush and Nike’s collaborative Dunk High. Ahn transformed the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe by giving it a higher cut and elongated details inspired by Japanese bike, car and truck culture. The shoe wears a simple black and white color scheme with the Swoosh on the sides extending past the heel, reminiscent of car exhaust pipes. Capping off the look is a monochromatic midsole and outsole.

“I thought, ‘How can I make the shoes almost look like this moving thing?’” Ahn said in a statement.

Both the Ambush x NBA x Nike collection and the Dunk High collab releases globally on Dec. 11 via the SNKRS app and at select Nike retailers. The shoe will come with a $180 price tag.

A top view of the Ambush x Nike Dunk High collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike