The Ambush x Nike Dunk Collaboration Is Releasing Soon

Tokyo-based label Ambush will be delivering a new Nike Dunk High collaboration before the end of the year.

Ambush founder Yoon Ahn shared new details surrounding her upcoming sneaker project on Instagram this week confirming that her brand’s take on the classic silhouette will hit stores in December 2020.

Ambush remixes the Dunk High by adding wider-sized black overlays to the white-based leather upper. The collab’s standout feature is the design of the Swoosh branding on the sides, which extends past the heel to create a unique look. Adding to the look is a higher-cut ankle collar compared to the general release versions of the Dunk High, along with exposed foam on the tongue’s edges. The shoe is completed with a thick Air-cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole.

According to the Instagram caption, the avant-garde silhouette is releasing in men’s universal metric sizing, but it will fit the feet of both men and women. As of now, a specific release date has yet to be announced by the brand, but this Ambush x Nike Dunk High collab will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers this December.

Watch on FN

In related Nike news, Italian sneaker retailer Slam Jam has announced that its Nike Dunk collab is releasing this month.